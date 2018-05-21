CAL AND VINCY MAS 2018

Caribbean Airlines has announced its partnership with the St. Vincent and Grenadines Tourism Authority, as the Official International Airline Sponsor of Vincy Mas 2018.

Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera said Vincy Mas provides the ideal platform for Caribbean Airlines to showcase its “From Festival to Festival” campaign, and the partnership with the Tourism Authority is important to the Airline’s “Hello Caribbean” thrust to encourage Intra-Caribbean travel.

Mr. Medera said as an airline sponsor, Caribbean Airlines will also roll out its “Welcome to Carnival” incoming passenger meet and greet activation at the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean Airlines CEO said the airline has bolstered its operations to include an additional non-stop international service between New York and St Vincent and the Grenadines between July 1st to August 25th.

This would mean two weekly non-stop services between JFK and Argyle International Airports, and the opportunity for foreign nationals and visitors to easily book travel into St Vincent and the Grenadines for both the carnival and summer seasons.

CEO of SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache, said this partnership between the Tourism Authority and Caribbean Airlines is an excellent opportunity to solidify St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier destination.

Mr. Beache said the airport arrival event will be the first of its kind at Argyle International and the Tourism Authority is looking forward to the reactions of arriving guests and to introducing Caribbean Airlines as the Official International Airline of Vincy Mas.

Caribbean Airlines currently services St Vincent and the Grenadines with flights out of Trinidad on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and a non-stop flight on Wednesdays between St Vincent and the Grenadines and New York.

All Caribbean Airlines flights into and out of St Vincent and the Grenadines, offer seamless connections on other services throughout the Caribbean Airlines network.

This year’s carnival season will run from June 29 – July 10.







