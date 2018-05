The FLOW National Netball Championships will resume at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose this afternoon.

At 5:00, Irie Travel Vets and C.W Construction Star Girls will meet in the 3rd Division, and Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club will oppose Island Blends Maple in the 2nd Division at 5:45.







