WHITSUNTIDE ATHLETICS RESULTS

Reberto Boyde, Reuberth Boyde, Romar Stapleton and Mc Kish Compton won the silver medal in the Men’s 4 x 400-metres at the Whitsuntide Athletics Championships in Grenada last weekend. Mc Kish is a member of the X-CEL Track Club.

In other results:

Under-17 Men’s Romar Stapleton: 100-metres semi-finals, 10:96 seconds, which was the fastest qualifying time.

In the Finals, Stapleton ran 10:89 seconds to claimed gold missing out on the record of 10:80 seconds set in 2017.

In the 200-metres, Stapleton ran a fastest time 22:35 seconds going into the finals

In the Finals he ran 22:10 seconds claiming gold missing out on the record again, which was 22:08 seconds, and in the 400-metres in the finals in 56:87 seconds placing third.

Reuberth Boyde: 100-metres semi-finals 10:65 seconds winning his heat going into finals with the third fastest time. In the Finals, He ran 10:59 seconds to claim the silver medal.

Reberto Boyde in the 100-metres semi-finals ran 10:73 seconds to clinch third in his heats and in the finals ran 10:66 seconds, claiming the bronze.







