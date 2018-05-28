CAESAR ON FISHERMAN’S DAY

Fisherfolk who participated in this year’s Fisherman’s Day Competition caught twice as much fish as last year.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar, as he delivered remarks at the Closing Ceremony for this year’s Fisherman’s Month of Activities, held at the Fisheries Conference Room last Friday.

Minister Caesar noted that this augers well for the future of the Fishing Industry.

Fisherman Philroy Matthews of Petit Bordel took the 2018 Fisherman of the Year title, after bringing in 928 pounds of fish.

This year’s Fisherman’s Month of Activities were held under the theme: From Our Ridges Into The High Seas, Our Nation We Feed with the slogan; “Cleaner Reef, Healthy Fish ToEat







