DANCE RECORD EVENT

Social Activist Earl ‘Ole George’ Daniel is once again taking the spotlight as sets his sights on another Guinness World record.

This time, he is preparing to host a 7-day Dance Marathon at the Peace Memorial Hall commencing this Thursday May 31st.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface program this morning, Mr. Daniel said the event is also being held to bring greater attention to the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Daniel is soliciting the public’s assistance in helping to realize the objectives of this event.







