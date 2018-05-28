MIA MOTTLEY SPEECH

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has warned her Cabinet that in event of any wrongdoing she is prepared to cross the floor of House of Assembly and lead an opposition to the Government she now heads.

The newly-elected leader, whose Barbados Labour Party, BLP, came to office last Thursday with an overwhelming 30-seat mandate, made it clear that she will not tolerate any breach of the trust given by Barbadians.

Delivering the feature address following the swearing in of 26 members of her Cabinet, Ms. Mottley, said that the win of all parliamentary seats means, “we now have an even higher duty to contend with”.

She expressed her gratitude to “every Barbadian, for standing up, for speaking out, and for showing up when it mattered most to demonstrate the astounding power of your vote”.

Prime Minister Mottley said “she will be holding the ministers of the Crown of Barbados to the highest standards of efficiency and productivity.”

During her address the Barbadian leader also spoke directly to Eastern Caribbean leaders in the audience – Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell; St Lucia Prime Minister Allan Chastanet and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

She assured that her Government was eager “to restore and re-invigorate its partnership with you in pursuit of our vital regional integration goals”.







