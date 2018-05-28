NURSES TRAINING

Some 24 practising Nurse Midwives will enhance their skills this week, during a training workshop organized by the Division of Nursing Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines General Nursing Council.

The three-day workshop will open today, and will focus on Current Midwifery Practice: Role, Scope of Nurse Midwives”, from 28th – 30th May, 2018.

The objectives of the workshop are:

• To update and strengthen the knowledge and skills of nurse midwives in the area of current midwifery practices.

• To strengthen nursing and midwifery services to enhance the quality of care for pregnant women, newborns and their families in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The sessions will be held at the Division of Nursing Education, Largo Height from 8:30 am – 3:30 pm daily.







