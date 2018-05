At the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Friendship United defeated Port Elizabeth in Final last Sunday to win the Ball-O-Rama Competition to mark the opening of the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

Seven teams participated in the Ball-O-Rama Competition. The Championship will get underway in earnest on Saturday. Bequia Sugar Reef won last year’s Twenty/20 Championship Title.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related