FLOW/CARID BEER MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL

Street Fighters, CGM Gallagher Novices and Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble (1) won their matches last weekend in the FLOW/Carib Beer Marriaqua Softball Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Street Fighters defeated Dr. Thomas Injectors by 8 runs.

The scores: Street Fighters 121 off 18.4-overs, Dr. Thomas Injectors 113 for 9 off 20-overs.

CGM Gallagher Novices won on a faster scoring rate over Ian Trucking and Block Making Fully Loaded after the match was reduced to 15-overs a side because of rain, and more rain forced the abandonment of the match after 5-overs in the Ian Trucking and Block Making Fully Loaded innings.

The scores: CGM Gallagher Novices 150 off 15-overs, Ian Trucking and Block Making Fully Loaded 27 off 5-overs. CGM Gallagher Novices made 36 off their first 5-overs.

In the weekend other match, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) beat Warriors by 28 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of rain.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) 111 off 15-overs, Warriors 83 for 9 off 15-overs.







