FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championships, Irie Travel Vets defeated New Era Pepper Stars 25-17 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the 2nd Division, French Verandah X-CEED beat National Properties Netters 68-32.

At the same venue this afternoon, X-CEED Sports Club and Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers will meet at 5:00. There will also be a 2nd Division match between North Leeward Stars and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) at 5:45.







