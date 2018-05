Defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks defeated A-LUM-BRE-RA Sweepers by 5 runs in last weekend’s only match of the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Mustique Playing Field.

The scores: SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 139 for 6 15-overs; Omar Tucker 67 not out, Deverall James 17 retired hurt; Franklyn Baptiste 2 for 11.

A-LUM-BRE-RA Sweepers 134 for 5 off 15-overs; Nicolas Baptiste 49, Maxwell Clarke 30; Kalroy Ferdinand 3 for 32.







