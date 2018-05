Walvaroo (2) reached the Final of the Sion Hill Inter-Village Football Championship yesterday afternoon with a 3-2 victory over Village at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Junior Mc Kie, Randy “BODDA ME” Pierre and Karanji Alexander scored a goal each for Walvaroo (2), with Juma Gilkes and Jante James converting one each for Village.







