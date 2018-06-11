ARNOS VALE BASKETBALL RESULTS

Bequia United outplayed Trinity Medical School on Saturday afternoon winning 102-37 in the Arnos Vale Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sport Complex.

Kristian Lampkin, with 20 points, led the scoring for Bequia United. Trinity Medical School’s top scorer was Cliff I-BEH with 14 points.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won Saturday’s other game by default. Their opponents South Rivers did not show up for the match.

Bequia United had a second victory on Saturday night. They defeated Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) 89-49. Anthony Sargeant scored 20 points for Bequia United, while Victor E-ZUG-WU converted 13 points for Arnos Vale Heat Seekers.

Last night, Bequia United were again in winners row with an 85-50 victory over Northern Boys. Keith-Roy Lavia and Orlndo Blugh scored 26 points each for Bequia United. The leading scorer for Northern Boys was Oswald Hooper with 20 points.

Also, Blue Chip (1) gained a 51-45 victory over the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. For Blue Chip (1), Lemus Christopher scored 16 points while Nicholas King converted 14 points for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Championship will continue tomorrow evening with the quarter-finals.







