MASSEY D-DAY CAMPAIGN

In an effort to reduce the impact of plastics on the environment, Massey Stores will begin charging customers for single-use plastic bags, which were previously issued at no charge.

Marketing Officer, Petra Plato, said with effect from July 3rd, which has been dubbed D-Day, customers will be required to pay 25 cents for each single use plastic bag at all local Massey Store locations.

Speaking on NBC’s Views on Issues programme on Sunday, Miss Plato said Massey Stores will also be offering reusable bags for sale as plastics contribute significantly to the deterioration of the natural environment.

Miss Plato stressed that the initiative is not intended for financial gains.







