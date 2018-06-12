The Public Sector Reform Unit in the Service Commissions Department will be hosting activities to commemorate Public Service Day.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the International Community in celebrating Public Service day on Saturday 23rd June 2018 under the local theme Realizing Sustainable Goals through Public Service.

And, the Public Sector Reform Unit, will host a week of activities from Monday, 18th June to Saturday, 23rd June, 2018, in recognition of the work of thousands of Public Servants across the country.

The activities will open with a Church Service at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill, Kingstown, on Monday 18th June, to be followed by an Inter-Ministerial Internship, on Tuesday 19th and Wednesday 20th June.

There will also be a Think-Tank Forum, on Wednesday, 20th June at Frenches House, and a Ministerial ICT Excellence Award Ceremony on Thursday 21st June at NIS Conference Room.

The week will also include an Exhibition on the Sustainable Development Goals, on Friday, 22nd June, at the car park between the Registry and the Post Corporation Building.

The program will wrap up with a Fun and Fitness Glow Walk on Saturday 23rd June, at 5:30 p.m. from the car park between the Registry and the Postal Corporation Building to the Arnos Vale roundabout, via the Cane Garden main road and back, along the Richmond Hill main road to the car park for a fitness workout session.







