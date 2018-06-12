WPP NEUROSURGERY MISSION SUCCESS

The team from the World Pediatric Project (WPP) which conducted a one-week Neurosurgery Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week, has hailed the mission a tremendous success.

Neurosurgery or neurological surgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system.

Team Leader for the Neurosurgery Medical Mission, Dr. Gary William Tye tells NBC News some 64 children benefited from their clinic and they conducted a total of seven surgeries.

Dr. Tye said everything went well for the mission and he outlines some of the work which was done and will be continuing.







