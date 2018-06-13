YOUNG LEADERS AWARDS RESULTS

The winner of the 2017/2018 RBC/RBTT Young Leaders Program was announced at an Awards Ceremony this afternoon.

The Young Leaders Programmewas launched in November last year, under the theme: “I Am We: Leading Change in the Community”, and is intended to bring out leadership qualities in young people

Participants in the programme were challenged to make a tangible and sustainable difference in their communities.

The first place Award of Distinction was presented to the Girls High School, the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown received the second place Award of Excellence, and the third place Award of Merit went to the Bishops College Kingstown and the Thomas Saunders Secondary School.

The Judges Award was presented to the St. Martins Secondary School and a Kayla Pierre of the Bishops College Kingstown received the Most Outstanding Young Leader Award of the 2017/2018 RBC/RBTT Young Leaders Program.







