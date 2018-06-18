ADOLESCENT POLICY LAUNCH

The National Adolescent Policy and Action Plan will be officially launched here this week.

The launch will be hosted by the National Adolescent Steering Committee, and is slated for Tuesday June 19th from 9am, at the National Insurance Services Conference Room.

The event will hear addresses from Minister or Health Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne, and Minister of Youth Affairs, Frederick Stephenson.

The feature address will be delivered by Director of the Pan American Health Organisation, PAHO, Dr. Carissa Etienne.

The launch will be held under the theme: Creating Beautiful Minds for a Healthy Tomorrow







