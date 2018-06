Police are investigating a murder which occurred in the Queen’s Drive area on Friday.

Reports indicate that 69-year-old Antonia “Toni” Rose, a Vincentian who resided in New York, was found dead in Queen’s Drive on Friday afternoon.

Ms Rose, is the daughter of Germaine “Granny” Rose, who was buried here on May 26.

She is also the sister of former Ambassador to Cuba Dexter Rose, Social Commentator, Renwick Rose and Conley Rose.







