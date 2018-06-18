MISS PTANI RESULTS

Miss Island Shack Entertainment, Kenesha Llewelyn was crowned Miss P’Tani 2018 when the pageant was held on Friday evening, at the La Croix Boxing Plant.

Miss Llewellyn won the Best Interview and Best Evening Wear Categories, while 1st Runner up went to Miss Tus-t Water, Jilecia Billingy who won the Best Talent and Best Swimwear.

2nd Runner Up went to Miss Ruff Ice International, Trina Hooper.

The P’Tani Carnival activities are continued on Saturday with a Jouvert, Kiddies Carnival and Street Jump up.







