MR CECIL JAMES better known as SARDO TASH of Brooklyn, New York died on Thursday June 7th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place in Brooklyn, New York, tomorrow, Saturday June 16th at 770 Park Place. The viewing takes place from 9:00 and the service at 10:00 am. Burial will be in New York.







