OECS HEADS MEETING

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will chair the 65th Meeting of the OECS Heads of Government, which takes place in St. Lucia today and tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will lead a three-member delegation to the meeting, which takes place at the Harbour club is Gros Islet.

The other members of the Vincentian delegation are: OECS Ambassador and Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Allan Alexander and Senior Economist in the Ministry of Finance, Ken Morris.

All ten Heads of Government are expected to be in attendance to discuss matters relating to Climate Change, Trade, Border Security, External Representation, Applications for Membership and other areas of regional priority.

The OECS Authority is currently chaired by St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet who will hand over to incoming Chairman this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The OECS Authority is the highest decision making body of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.







