RED CROSS ZIKA PROJECT

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, will be conducting a Knowledge Attitude and Practices (KAP) Survey of its present Zika Project in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

This Survey, which commenced yesterday and runs until June 22nd, will see volunteers seeking to capture information on how mosquitoes and the Zika Virus affect persons.

The KAP survey also hopes to highlight achievements of the project in terms of enhanced knowledge and skills of communities and institutions in reducing vectors risk and preparing to respond to the impact of any health hazards.

In addition, it will also be a venture to share lessons and guide the Project phase 2 of The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross and Ministry of Health collaborative efforts.

The surveys will be conducted in 20 villages including Overland/Big Level, Chester Cottage, Lauders, Gorse/Mangrove, Stubbs, Enhams, Villa, Arnos Vale, Dauphine, Richland Park, Sion Hill, Green Hill, Old Montrose, Lowman’s Leeward, Chauncey, Buccament/ Pembroke, Keartons/Wallilabou/Gabriel, Petit Bordel, Lawler Hill and Glossy Village.

The SVG Red Cross is also seeking the cooperation of the general public as it carries out this survey.







