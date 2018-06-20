The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be hosting a crime prevention exhibition on Friday June 29th at the Central Police Station, under the theme “Be Involved – Stay informed: Make a Difference”.

The objective of Friday’s exhibition is to sensitize the public on various areas of crime and ways in which to prevent them.

Station Sargent Brian Archibald said one of the main areas of focus during the upcoming exhibition, will be the use of the internet and its safety.

Sargent Archibald appealing to persons especially children, to refrain from giving information that could place them in danger.







