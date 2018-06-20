GRENADINES AND VINCY PLUS

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Anette Mark said they want all businesses across the landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be represented at this year’s Everything Vincy Plus Expo.

This year’s Expo will be held from October 23rd to 28th, at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown, and will bring together local, regional and international buyers to meet with local producers to enhance the growth of the local business sector.

Delivering remarks during last Friday’s official launch of the Expo at the Cruise Ship Terminal, Mrs. Mark said they have been targeting businesses from the Grenadines to be a part of the Expo.

She said this strategy has been very successful thus far and they also expect to have a number of diplomatic missions visiting the state during the Expo including a mission from Taiwan.

She said the work is continuing to ensure that the expo is a huge success.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related