MARIJUANA LECTURE

Persons here will have an opportunity to learn more about Medicinal Marijuana and its effects, during a public lecture on Medical Marijuana will be held here later today.

The lecture will take place at the Methodist Conference Hall in Kingstown from 7:00 p.m. and will feature Dr. Dale Dangleben from Dominica who among other things will deliver a motivational speech directed towards students and entrepreneurs.

Former Minister of Health Dr. Jerrol Thompson will update the gathering on the legislation related to Medical Cannabis. Students attending are asked to be accompanied by their parents or teacher.







