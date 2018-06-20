WPP AND FOLIC ACID

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is appealing for women of child-bearing age in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the region to use folic acid which is a form of folate to minimize the chances of birth defects in their children.

This appeal was made by Team Leader for the just concluded one-week Neurosurgery Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Gary William Tye.

Dr. Tye said their mission was a huge success but they want to see less birth defects.

He also commended the staff at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for the great job they continue to do in assisting the World Pediatric Project.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related