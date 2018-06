Biabou F.C swamped Mozambique F.C 4-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun/Caesar’s Real Estate Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Both Shem Dasent and Deshawn Lavia netted two goals each to register the victory for Biabou F.C, while the goal for Mozambique F.C was scored by Ricardo Letteen.

Overland F.C and South Rivers F.C will clash in this afternoon’s encounter at 4:30 also at the Diamonds Playing Field.







