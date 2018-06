This afternoon matches in the FLOW National Netball Championships will be a 2nd Division game between the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) and Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose at 5:00.

The 1st Division Knock-out match will be between the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) and Dutch Lady Clinchers at 5:45.







