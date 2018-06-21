PM AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is moving forward with a holistic developmental approach for the Agricultural industry.

He made this statement while delivering the feature address during last Friday’s launch of this year’s Everything Vincy Plus Expo, which is slated for October.

This year’s Expo will be held from October 23rd to 28th, at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown, and will bring together regional and international buyers to meet with local producers to enhance the growth of the local business sector.

The Prime Minister said they are developing a number of industries including: Cocoa, coffee, bananas and arrowroot among others and they intend to speed up the work they are doing with Coconuts among other agricultural programs.







