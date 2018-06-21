ST. MATTHIAS DONATION

The St. Matthias Charities Inc. has again demonstrated its commitment to the development of the local health services with a presentation to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Last week Thursday June 14th a substantial donation of medical equipment and other supplies was handed over to Ministry officials during a ceremony at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The charitable organization, which is now in its 7th year of existence, has this year provided medical supplies including: canes, crutches and wheelchairs, in addition to major medical equipment including an automated dental chair, an EKG machine and two (2) crash carts.

In his address at the handing-over ceremony, President of the St. Matthias Charities Inc. Pastor Robert McBarnett said his organization has, to date, imported nine containers, including two forty-foot (40′) containers of medical supplies into the country. While outlining several of the organization’s objectives, Mr. McBarnett said the organization will be seeking to provide EKG machines to every local Health Centre.

The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne expressed his gratitude to the organisation and commended it for its continued support and dedication and he encouraged other organizations to come on board with similar initiatives.







