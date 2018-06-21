Over 200 persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with hearing problems, have benefited from a recent collaboration between Starkey Hearing Foundation, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and Rotary South.

On Saturday June 16th, at the Arnos Vale netball court – the persons had their ears checked and many of them were fitted with hearing aids.

In the closing mission dinner at the Blue Lagoon Hotel, Mr. William Austin Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Starkey hearing Foundation handed over awards to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne and President of the Rotary South, Kim Haddock, for their support and dedication, in helping Starkey deliver hearing care to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







