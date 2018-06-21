SVG- COLOMBIA DELEGATION

The priority areas of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in relation to Disaster Risk Management, were highlighted this week by Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson.

Minister Stephenson was addressing delegates in attendance at the Sixth Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas, which opened in Cartagena, Colombia yesterday.

In his address, he noted that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has taken action in a number of areas to strengthen Disaster Risk Management and also noted that some challenges have to be addressed in moving towards improved Disaster Risk Management

Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson is leading a three-member delegation to the forum.

The other members of the delegation are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Godfred Pompey and Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince.







