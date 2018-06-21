SVG’S UNDER-19 CRICKET TEAM NAMED

A 13-member St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-19 Squad has been selected to defend its title of the WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship from 23rd June to 1st July in Grenada.

The Squad will be led by Jahiel Walters, with Rayon Williams as Vice-Captain.

Others included are T’shan Pope, O’Jay Matthews, Urnel Thomas, Frankie Baptiste, Zevron Bobb, Reynoldson Hillocks, Jevan Walker, Roshan John, Romando Browne, Allion Caesar and Jerdan Jacobs.

The team will be managed by Parnell Browne and coached by Irvin Warrican.







