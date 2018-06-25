BANANA INDUSTRY BOOST

The Ministry of Agriculture is receiving Financial and Technical Support from the Republic of China on Taiwan in its quest to rehabilitate the Banana Industry.

On Tuesday, an official ceremony was held in Orange Hill, to launch of Phase One of the Banana Revitalization Project through improvement of Black Sigatoka Management.

The project costing 1.3 million dollars, seeks to improve production and marketing of Bananas to meet international standards.

In his address at the launching ceremony, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho said his country is committed to provide assistance in this important project.

Meanwhile the Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, thanked the Taiwanese Government for its continued assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and praised farmers for being resilient despite the challenges facing the banana industry.







