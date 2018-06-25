COASTGUARD VESSEL HANDOVER

An official ceremony will be held here this afternoon, to mark the hand-over of a vessel to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

The Ceremony for the presentation of the Safe Boat is set to begin at one-thirty this afternoon, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Remarks will come from Acting Police Commissioner Colin John; US Ambassador for Barbados and the Eastern Linda Tagliatela and Coast Guard Commander Brenton Caine.

The feature address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister had announced at a recent Media Conference that the Government would receive the Coast Guard Vessel, as it seeks to boost the capacity of the Coast Guard Service.







