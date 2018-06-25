COCOA SESSIONS

A series of consultations have been held here, to inform local entrepreneurs about a Master Chocolatier Training programme to be offered soon by the University of the West Indies, UWI.

The objective of the initiative is to assist the Caribbean in improving the income of Cocoa Farmers and other industry stakeholders by allowing them to capture a larger percentage of the revenue derived from Caribbean cocoa.

The training will be facilitated at the Cave Hill campus in Barbados, over an eight-month period.

It is targeting Cocoa Farmers, Manufacturer of chocolate and other cocoa products, and persons interested in becoming Chocolatiers.

Valarie Leon, an Official from the UWI was in the state last week to raise awareness about the program.

Ms. Leon said the proposed programme will cover all the activities related to chocolate-making.







