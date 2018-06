Youngsters F.C of Barrouallie outplayed Progressive Force of Georgetown beating them 12-nil on the weekend at the Diamonds Playing Field in the Hairoun/Caesar’s Real Estate Diamonds Football Championship.

Greggs F.C. defeated Sparta F.C 2-1.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, World X1 will meet Owia F.C at the Diamonds Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related