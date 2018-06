Two matches are scheduled for this afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Knock-out Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the 3rd Division, OSCO Ball Warriors will face Blue Horizon Pacers at 5:00, and in the 1st Division, Twilight Trading X-CEED will clash with Mitres at 5:45.

The matches scheduled for last Saturday were not played. No reason has been given.







