MEDICAL COMPLEX OPENING

Monday July 2nd is the date set for the official opening of the Diagnostic, Treatment and Medical Complex in Georgetown.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on radio Saturday.

The Prime Minister said that despite some delays, all systems are now set for the opening of the Medical Facility, which is expected to spur economic activity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

One of the major services to be offered at the Diagnostic, Treatment and Medical Complex is Hemodialysis, which will be available to Kidney patients across the country.

The Complex which was built and equipped at a cost of 22-million dollars would be a significant addition to the stock of healthcare infrastructure in SVG.







