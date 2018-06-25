SVG VICE CONSUL

This country’s Vice Consul for Investment and Trade Promotion at the SVG Embassy in Manhattan, Bernadette Ambrose-Black, provided an update on Government Projects at the Annual Meeting of Long Island Partners, a chapter of Partners of the Americas.

The meeting was held at the Farmingdale State College, FSC, State University of New York. Mrs. Ambrose-Black spoke of developments in a number of areas, including the new International Airport which can accommodate direct flights from New York.

Partners of the Americas brings together volunteers, development professionals, governments, businesses, and higher education institutions to match resources, knowledge and passion where it is required.

The organization has more than 50 chapters in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

According to Dr. Patricia Hill Williams, Chair of the FSC’s College Council and former Board Chair of International Partners of the Americas, Long Island Partners has been meeting at Farmingdale State College for more than 30 years.

Dr. Williams said “Long Island Partners and the chapter in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have had more than 250 exchanges since 1984. The focus is on education, culture, agriculture, emergency preparedness, youth and sports, and health.

She also noted that several of the faculty and staff of the FSC have participated in funded agriculture, health, and education projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.







