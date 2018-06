BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

Victories for Knights Trading De Aussies, and defending champions, Sugar Reef Bequia United were the results in last weekend’s matches of the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

Knights Trading De Aussies beat Royal Challengers by 5 wickets in a match reduced to 16-overs because of rain.

The scores: Royal Challengers 141 for 6 off 16-overs; Nickie Antoine 51, Kenville Sam 35; Marcus Castello 2 for 17, ME-SHACK Williams 2 for 19.

Knights Trading de Aussies142 for 5 off 10.5-overs; Marcus Castello 47, Dean Browne 28; Roger Gibson 2 for 28, Nickie Antoine 2 for 56.

Sugar Reef Bequia United defeated Dock Side Marine also by 5 wickets.

The scores: Dock Side Marine 94 off 17-overs; Mc Lea Boucher 23; Casmus Hackshaw 3 for 11, Glendell Gregg 2 for 14, Garvin Ollivierre 2 for 20, Sugar Reef Bequia United 96 for 5 off 13.5-overs; Casmus Hackshaw 24; Stenneth Compton 2 for 18, Geron Wyllie 2 for 19.

The other scheduled match between Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters and Friendship United was abandoned because of rain. When play started, Port Elizabeth Masters made 108 off 14.2-overs, and Friendship United were 43 for 3 off 3.4-overs when rain ended play.







