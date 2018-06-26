FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Blue Horizon Pacers advanced to the next round of the 3rd Division Knock-out Competition of the FLOW National Netball Championships yesterday afternoon after a 40-31 victory over

OSCO Ball Warriors at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Mitres are also into the next round of the 1st Division Knock-out after beating Twilight Trading X-CEED 44-36.

The Knock-out Competitions will continue this afternoon at 5:00, Nice Radio Clinchers will meet X-CEED Sports Club in the 3rd Division, and at 5:45, Dennisford Foster ASCO will oppose Metrocint General Insurance Maple in the 1st Division. Both matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







