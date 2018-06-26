MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1), Sion Hill Tallawahs, Israel Bruce Smashers and Street Fighters advanced to the semi-finals of the FLOW/Carib Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship following quarter-final victories last weekend at the Richland Park Oval.

Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) beat Challengers by 72 runs.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) 170 for 8 off 20-overs. Challengers 98 runs in reply.

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars by 63 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 158 off 20-overs; K. Williams 69 runs, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 95 off overs.

Israel Bruce Smashers won by 32 runs over Warriors.

The scores: Israel Bruce Smashers 118, Warriors 86 off 16-overs.

Street Fighters behind a cracking 84 runs, which included 8 sixes and 5 fours by Stein Joseph defeated Owia Strikers by 18 runs.

The scores: Street Fighters 178 for 6 off 20-overs, Owia Strikers 160 for 7 off 20-overs.

The four teams moving on to the semi-finals are: Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble, Sion Hill Tallawahs, Israel Bruce Smashers and Street Fighters. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday and the final is scheduled for Sunday 15th July.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related