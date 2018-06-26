SVG BASKETBALLERS LOST TO GUYANA-CBC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost to Guyana 102-104 in double-overtime last evening at this year’s Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Caribbean Championships in Suriname.

Sean Baptiste, was St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ best player on the night with 26 points, nine rebounds, four steals, while British Virgin Islands-based player, Ray Victor added 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

18-year-old Stanton Rose fashioned the victory for Guyana with his sensational game-high 41 points in one of the best individual performances on the night.







