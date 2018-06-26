WINLOTT UNDER-19 CRICKET 1ST ROUND LATEST

Yesterday’s opening round of the matches in the WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship in Grenada were drawn.

Grenada gained first innings points over defending champions St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The scores: Grenada 163 and 171 for 8 declared; Teddy Bishop 44, Shawndell Regis 37; Rayon Williams 4 for 44, a match analyst of 9 for 81.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines 148, and set 187 to win, close on 83 for 7; O’Jay Matthews 28.

In the other match, Dominica secured firs innings points over St. Lucia.

The scores: Dominica 198 and 145 for 9, St. Lucia 173.

Today was a rest day. The Championship will continue with round two matches tomorrow, when St. Vincent and the Grenadines meet Dominica at Progress Park in Grenville, and host Grenada face St. Lucia at the National Stadium in St. George’s.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related