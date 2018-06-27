MEDICAL STUDENT ASSAULTED

Police are investigating an Incident of Aggravated Burglary which occurred at Prospect on June 23rd 2018 about 10:00 p.m.

According to reports, two masked men, stole a quantity of items valued at 5,120 EC Dollars, belonging to Alliya Soleyn, a 28 years old Medical Student of Prospect.

According to Police, the masked men had with them an offensive weapon to wit “cutlasses” at the time of the Burglary.

Police are also investigating an Attempted Robbery, which occurred at Rockies on June 20th 2018 about 10:15 p.m.

According to reports, some unknown person or persons attempted to rob Nadica James, a 17 year old Student of Rockies, “By pointing a gun at her and demanding money” an act more than merely preparatory to commission of the offence.







