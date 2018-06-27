POLICE AND FIREARMS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is seeing more cooperation from members of the public as it relates to license firearms.

This statement was made by Corporal Mack Leann Williams during the On the Beat Program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week.

Corporal Williams said while there is more compliance they still continue to face a number of issues including people returning to pay their annual firearms renewal licenses.

Corporal Williams said people have also been bringing in their firearms until they can have their outstanding payments addressed but this is not happening fast enough.

Meanwhile the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force today kicked off its Crime Prevention Exhibition at the Central Police Station in Kingstown.

The program which runs until Friday is being held under the theme “Be Involved – Stay informed: Make a Difference”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related