SVGCC GRADUATION CEREMONY

The Ninth Annual Graduation Ceremony of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, was held at the Victoria yesterday afternoon under the theme “TOLERANCE AND RESPECT: IMPERATIVES FOR A CHANGING WORLD”.

Students from the four divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College received their certificates at the ceremony.

Prior to the ceremony, the students were involved in a procession in Kingstown from 1:15 p.m.

The Featured address was delivered by Motivational Speaker, Dr. Kenneth Onu.







