MR ROBERT A SANDY OBE of Arnos Vale died on Monday June 25th at the age of 86. The funeral for the late MR ROBERT A SANDY OBE of Arnos Vale takes place on Monday July 2nd at the Kingstown Methodist church. The body lies at the church from 2pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







